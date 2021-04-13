Amid shortage, Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi to provide IAF assistance for supplying oxygen from other states

In his live address on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state produces 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen. However, 100% of it is currently being used to treat COVID-19 patients. Amid the shortage of medical oxygen, Uddhav urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide IAF (Indian Air Force) assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from other states.

Besides, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the state government is exploring various ways to tide over the shortage of medical oxygen which is in high demand due to the huge rise in COVID-19 cases. He said the Jamnagar plant of Reliance has agreed to supply additional 100 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state following a request made by Thackeray.