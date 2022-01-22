Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation invites nomination for awards

Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation has invited nominations for the 44th Jamnalal Bajaj National & International Awards 2022 for Gandhian Warriors.

The Foundation gives four awards to promote and propagate the Gandhian ideology of rural development. Each award consists of a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, trophy and citation.

The awards are given in four categories - National Award for Constructive Work, National Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development, National Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children and International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India. The last date for sending nominations is January 31, 2022.

Online nominations can be submitted at www.jamnalalbajajawards.org/nomination-forms.

For more information interested people can log on to www.jamnalalbajajfoundation.org; www.jamnalalbajajawards.org.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:33 AM IST