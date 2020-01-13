Jammu and Kashmir ‘Bhavan’ to come up in Mumbai

Jammu/Mumbai: A Jammu and Kashmir ‘Bhavan’ will be built in Mumbai to provide accommodation to the visitors from the UT, especially the cancer patients who visit Mumbai for treatment, an official said on Sunday.
The proposal for the ‘Bhavan’ was approved by Lt Governor GC Murmu last week and an amount of Rs5 crore released for the purchase of half-an-acre land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, he said.
Murmu gave the nod after he was informed of the problems being faced by the J&K residents while looking for accommodation in Mumbai, especially cancer patients who get treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital.