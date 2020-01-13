Jammu and Kashmir ‘Bhavan’ to come up in Mumbai

Jammu/Mumbai: A Jammu and Kashmir ‘Bhavan’ will be built in Mumbai to provide accommoda­tion to the visitors from the UT, especially the cancer patients who visit Mumbai for treatment, an official said on Sunday.

The prop­o­sal for the ‘Bhavan’ was approved by Lt Governor GC Murmu last week and an amount of Rs5 crore released for the purchase of half-an-acre land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Murmu gave the nod after he was informed of the problems being faced by the J&K residents while looking for accom­mo­dation in Mumbai, especially cancer patients who get treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital.