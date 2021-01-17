Jalna: 9 abduct man who cheated them with job promises, held

Nine youths were arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a man who had cheated them with job promises, police said on Saturday.

Vithal Singh Jarwal was abducted in an SUV on January 14 from Jalna bus stand area, and after a complaint was received by an eye witness, CCTV footage of the area was scanned, said Sub Divisional Police Office Sudhir Khiradkar.