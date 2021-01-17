Vaccination in Mumbai: A moment of great joy for healthcare workers

As the mass inoculation drive kickstarted across the nation on Saturday, the healthcare workers (HCWs) breathed a sigh of relief. As for them, the vaccination drive was like a light at the end of a tunnel.

Dr. Naina Dalvi has been on Covid duty for the past ten months. The senior doctor who is also a professor in anesthesia served as the ICU incharge at the Covid facility of Cooper hospital, Juhu.

Dalvi stated that being one of the first beneficiaries of the dose felt like a reward for her hard work.

"This is the day for which we all had waited, the vaccine is like a boon to mankind and I feel like finally, we have won the battle against the pandemic," Dalvi told FPJ.

She mentioned that being a frontline worker, her professional commitments took over her personal life as there was a time when she had spent days in the hospital.

"Today people are saying that the vaccines are flawed, but let me assure you they are not, we all have been part of the trials and this is the safest vaccine available," Dalvi asserted.

For Shankar Gosalvi (53) getting inoculated will mean that he will be able to spend time with his family members. A civic health official, Gosalvi has been staying at the BMC staff quarters for the past eight months as he didn't want to risk the safety of his family members.

"Now I will finally get to see my wife and children in person and not via video call," an emotional Gosalvi told FPJ.

Dr. Ninad Gaikwad (53) was one of the first beneficiaries of the vaccine in Mumbai. He said, that he has various comorbidities like high diabetes and hypertension but these didn't stop him from getting inoculated.

"I have been waiting for this for the past six months, we are privileged to get the dose before everyone and I don't want to ruin the moment believing rumours," Gaikwad told after receiving his dose.

Sangita Kadam, a medical officer working with the civic health department was one of the first applicants for the vaccine. Her family members and relatives had told her to not get the vaccine on the first day, however, she chose not to listen to them.

"I enrolled in August. Since then, I wanted to get the vaccine on the first day because I wanted to be the example for my family members and I am glad that I could be the one finally," Kadam stated.