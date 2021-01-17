What makes Pune and happy city, while Mumbai lags behind? We try to find out

And, finally, the city of dreams also comes with its pitfalls of intense competition. “In Mumbai, we are acutely aware that if we don’t grab any opportunity that presents itself to us, there are ten more like us who are simply waiting to charge ahead and take our place, whether in our personal or professional spheres. Even dating and relationships are stressful because there's no time to meet in person, everything is virtual and there are too many potential matches to settle on ‘the one’,” says Bindiya Talreja, a finance professional.

Fewer people, fewer problems

"I believe that Mumbai’s biggest problem is its people. Getting rid of roughly 50 percent of Mumbaikars would immediately make the city much happier. In fact, I have a list of people we need to get rid of –motorcycle riders who ride the wrong way on a one-way street, people who cross the road very slowly and don’t give a damn about cars, and groups hanging out in lanes for no reason, top this list. I strongly recommend levying Section 144 and restricting movement to groups of no more than three or four. Today, I am missing the lockdown. After so many months of seeing less people on the roads, we are now overcrowded again. We didn’t appreciate how good we had it with the restrictions. I was so much happier then," says Cyrus Broacha, comedian, theatre and television personality.

Pune responds

The mantle of happiest city in the state is a formidable one, and Mumbai could certainly learn from what its neighbour is doing right. Trishla Rane, a media professional believes that much of Pune’s secret lies in its smaller size and laid-back attitude. “It's easier to commute in your own vehicle and even the police are much more cordial and courteous. Pune is all about its people — with the right contacts, your life is so much easier. You can also become popular much faster as it is a smaller city as compared to Mumbai. Lounges in the outskirts are open until dawn,” she says, adding that the geographic location of Pune presents a distinct advantage. “The climate is much more comfortable as compared to Mumbai. Even a person from a lower-middle class background can sleep soundly without the need for a cooler or air-conditioning. To replicate Pune’s success, Mumbai could use a better sewage system to the olfactory senses!” she exclaims.