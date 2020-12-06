Don’t be like Elon Musk: How to strike work-life balance and avoid work-related burnout

Burnout also changes the brain, impacting creativity, working memory, and problem-solving abilities. She adds that the causes for burnout can be work-related – feeling as though you have little or no control over your work, a lack of recognition or reward for good work, unclear or overly demanding job expectations, work that’s monotonous or unchallenging, or working in a chaotic or high-pressure environment. Lifestyle-related causes include working too much without enough time for socialising or relaxing, a lack of close, supportive relationships, and not getting enough sleep.

Quantity over quality?

“Many organisations have an unhealthy obsession with counting the wrong type of numbers – where they measure the employees’ productivity instead of their quality of their output. Managers who focus on the former aren’t the most effective as a manager’s role is to optimally utilise the resources (s)he has at his/her disposal,” says Rishi Piparaiya, a former C-Suite executive and author of Job Be Damned. He points out the importance of understanding the work culture of the organisation you are associated with, before choosing to become a part of it.

“If the CEO (as is the case with Musk), is leading from the front and by example, and lays out his/her expectations from the team even before hiring, it is clear what their priorities are. In a competitive market and for a highly sought-after organisation such as Tesla, there are many who will be willing to extend themselves. Before you commit, ask yourself whether you are willing and able to do what it takes. In many organisations – Wall Street firms being a notorious example – working until exhaustion is considered a rite of passage. Many high-stakes roles are similarly very physically and emotionally taxing,” he adds.

If you find that your organisation’s work culture has taken a turn for the worse during the lockdown, experts recommend discussing the same with the management and HR department. Ashok Pillai, a marketing professional, says that the initial days of working remotely were especially difficult. “There was a complete lack of trust from my manager, who resorted to micro-managing to make sure I was always on the job. I often worked for 11-12 hours a day, just so that I would not be criticised during our morning meetings. We were also asked to begin work much earlier than usual. I gradually found myself struggling to come up with creative ideas. The stress of the possibility of being laid off meant that I would often wake up in the middle of the night to answer emails. My sleep was affected, and I was struggling so much emotionally that I had to seek counselling. Many employees quit, especially when other job opportunities began to come up. When I raised this to the management and HR, certain relaxations were introduced. However, the daily stress of my work is still much higher than usual,” he shares.

Coping with burnout

Piparaiya recommends making your working hours productive rather than focusing on the number of hours you spend at work. “Many employees will spend unnecessarily long hours at work because of not having a better alternative. Working gives them a sense of purpose and a way to pass the time. Instead, cultivate a hobby, a passion, or a secondary source of income. If you are trying to squeeze in some over-time money, you’d do much better investing your time and money smartly,” he says. Coach and psychologist, Sushma IR suggests introspecting on the following areas, to assess if your work routine will be fulfilling in the long run:

What is your ultimate life goal? When you look back at your life, what do you want to remember? Are you working towards building these memories? What is the underlying benefit you are deriving? Often, it is not the actual work but the utility we derive from the work that makes us go overboard. For example, the praise from your manager may make you feel good about yourself, as can the false sense of ‘winning the race’

Dr Sharma also suggests paying heed to the preventative measures: