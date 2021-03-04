Jalgaon hostel incident: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh denies involvement of police officials

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday rejected the claims that police officers were involved in an incident that took place in Jalgaon where women residing in a hostel were allegedly made to strip while dancing.

"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.

He further said that during the cultural program which took place on March 1, one of the women removed clothes by herself and there was no involvement of the police.