It’s political vendetta, I am being targeted because of my religion: Hassan Mushrif after ED searches at premises linked to him | Photo: Hasan Mushrif/Instagram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering investigation against NCP MLA and former minister Hasan Mushrif and others. The searches are understood to be linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state.

According to the ED, the search action began around 6:30 am on Wednesday. The agency officials refused to share if any documents or materials have been taken into possession during the searches. Mushrif had also posted an Instagram video message asking his supporters not to obstruct the action that he said are being carried out at the premises of his relatives, daughter and some cooperative sugar mills. He further said that there was no notice nor summons from the ED.

Mushrif reacted sharply over ED’s searches and alleged that it was a political vendetta saying that similar raids were conducted two and half years ago but ED did not find anything. He said the time has come to find out who is running ED and Income tax.

He also sniffed why leaders from a particular community are being targeted while saying that earlier it was Nawab Malik, now him and later Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh whose name is being released by BJP for the possible ED action. ‘’So I wondered if specific people were being targeted. I am targeted because of my religion,’’ he claimed.

The former minister refuted all allegations by ED

‘’Two and a half years ago, the ED raided my houses in a similar manner. They had collected the necessary information but thereafter nothing came out. Then again, I don't know why the raid was conducted today,’’ said Mushrif who was in Mumbai.

‘’The money for the sugar factory was raised through shares. There was no business partnership with Gaikwad in Pune. BRICS India Company is claimed to be mine but it is not true. The BJP accused me of investing black money through factories and shell companies, but these were baseless allegations,’’ claimed Mushrif. In 2014, the BRICS India company took control of the Appasaheb Nalawade sugar factory for its operation for 10 years. It was alleged that the sugar factory was given to BRICS India without following the bidding process and one of Mushrif’s relatives was associated with the company. It was alleged that Mushirf’s family was controlling the factory.

‘’My son-in-law has nothing to do with the BRICS India company. The rural development work was cancelled when I was the minister. I do not understand why the raid was conducted today. The family is suffering and getting scared. This is being done for politics. The tender for rural development work was cancelled at that time. It was done because there were some errors,’’ clarified Mushrif.