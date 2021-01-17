'It's a matter of people's feelings': Sanjay Raut on renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar

The Shiv Sena's demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has caused unease in the year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena on Sunday took a jibe at its ally Congress and attacked it for being "secular" and opposing the name change.

An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the renaming of Aurangabad might affect the vote bank of "secular parties" as the renaming will upset the Muslim society.

"India's constitution was secular... Aurangzeb had a strong hatred for other religions. He tortured Sikhs and Hindus. Why should we pay attention to their relics? Who was Aurangzeb? At least Maharashtra does not need to explain this... Therefore, there is no reason for a true Marathi and hardcore Hindu person to have an attachment to Aurangzeb," it said.

"A political controversy has erupted over renaming of 'Aurangabad' to Sambhajinagar in the official documents of Marathwada. Secular parties like the Congress are not in favour to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. The renaming of Aurangabad will upset the Muslim society, that is, the minority and will affect the vote bank, which means that its secular image will be questioned," it read.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which comprises Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, had completed one year in office in November 2020. In a drastic turn of events, Shiv Sena walked out of the BJP-NDA after the 2019 Assembly polls to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.