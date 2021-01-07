Maha Vikas Aghadi partners to find a way out on renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, says Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Amidst the war of words between Shiv Sena and Congress, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, chose to be a bridge maker. He said that the ruling partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will find a way out on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. He also added that the alliance government is formed based on a common minimum programme.

"I talked about it last week. It is a three-party government. Three parties have unanimously finalised the common minimum programme. When a three-party alliance government is in power, such issues crop up. But we will discuss it in the coordination committee and find a way out,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar’s statement comes when state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat reiterated his party’s opposition to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in two tweets released by his office mentioned Sambhaji Nagar while informing the state cabinet decision.

Already, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Samajwadi Party have objected to renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said it’s high time the decision is implemented.

Meanwhile, on the metro carshed controversy, Pawar said that the CM is looking into the matter and he will find out a solution. He retorted the opposition’s charge that 50% reduction in all premiums would benefit the builders and developers and not home buyers.

Pawar said the government’s decision to slash stamp duty has helped the realty sector and also the registration of new homes. He noted that the reduction in all premiums will help the revival of the construction sector, which was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.

Pawar said the state government has yet to receive the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation dues of Rs 26,000 crore. He also added that the Center has not yet provided any assistance for the damage caused by excessive rains and unseasonal rains in the state.