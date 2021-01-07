Undeterred by Congress opposition, Chief Minister mentions Sambhaji Nagar in the tweets released by his office

Undeterred by the ruling ally Congress party’s opposition, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday through the CMO Maharashtra handle in two tweets named Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) to inform the citizens about state cabinet’s decision to regularize Gunthewari schemes till December 31, 2020.

Thackeray, in two tweets that were released by his office, said, “Yesterday, in the state cabinet meeting, it was decided to regularize Gunthewari in the state by December 31, 2020. I have fulfilled my promise to the people of Sambhaji Nagar (no mention of Aurangabad) a few days ago. So, the dream of common man’s homes in Sambhaji Nagar, the capital city of Marathwada, will come true. Urbanisation can be achieved in a better way. May your cooperation and love continue for taking such decisions in the public interest.”

Two tweets were released hours after Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who heads the state Congress unit, had expressed serious displeasure over similar tweets uploaded last night featuring the photograph of Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh.

However, Thackeray not only downplayed Thorat’s statement, but also hinted that he was prepared for eventuality if the Congress takes any extreme stand. The CM has also dropped sufficient hints that he would continue to please the Shiv Sena’s core constituency despite heading the alliance government.

Earlier, Thorat reiterated that Congress was opposed to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, saying that it was not part of the Common Minimum Programme finalised by ruling partners Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress while forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He further said that renaming cities was not part of the programme. He added that he would take up the issue with the CM.

Further, Thorat said,“Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is our adored deity. We should not play politics of renaming using his name. Let us all work together for the development of Aurangabad.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Guardian Minister and Congress leader Aslam Sheikh clarified that, "Sometimes there is a typo error or it is written by someone. It can be a mistake. So, those handling the twitter account will be told not to do so. The CM, the Prime Minister or even I do not handle Twitter accounts.’’