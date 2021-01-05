Renaming Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar controversy: Present Shiv Sena is no more Balasaheb Thackeray’s, taunts BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fired a fresh salvo against Shiv Sena and termed it as Aurangzeb Sena. This is in context with the ongoing controversy to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

“Shiv Sena's stand on the renaming of Aurangabad is inconsistent. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is no longer Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, as now it has become Aurangzeb Sena,” taunted state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said on Tuesday.

Upadhyay said that, despite being in power, Shiv Sena is not making any effort to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. “Just as Aurangzeb called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to meet him at that time and arrested him for treason. The present Shiv Sena is behaving like Aurangzeb. Shiv Sena's language is different when the time comes to take action. The party has now learned the skill of using different languages. Therefore, it has to be said that Balasaheb's Shiv Sena is no more, it has become Aurangzeb Sena,” he noted.

Upadhye recalled that, in 1995, the then BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government had proposed the renaming of Aurangabad and given its approval. “However, the Congress - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government that came to power after that had twice made it clear in court that it was cancelling the renaming proposal. Today, Shiv Sena is ruling with the same two parties. Even in the general body meeting of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, BJP corporators had proposed the name change many times. However, even after giving reminders, the Shiv Sena mayor ignored it,” he said.

Upadhye said during the tenure of the previous government, Devendra Fadnavis made several attempts in this regard, but never got any cooperation from the Shiv Sena-ruled Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.