Aurangzeb not secular, so he is not part of CMP: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday clarified that Shiv Sena has not abandoned Hindutva while agreeing to inclusion of the 'secular' credo in the Common Minimum Programme, in deference to the wishes of its ruling allies -- the NCP and the Congress.

In a strong signal to the Congress party, which is opposing the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, Thackeray said, ‘Aurangzeb was not secular. Our agenda contains the word ‘’secular’’ but Aurangzeb does not fit in it. The mention of the name Sambhaji Nagar is not new.’’

It is apparent from Thackeray's statement that for him the issue is foreclosed and he was not keen to enter into any further verbal duel with the Congress party.