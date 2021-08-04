'It appears that he is working for RSS': Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut slams Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

"He is trying to hurt the state government. He is not doing anything but praising RSS and BJP whenever anyone comes to meet him. Nobody will support this," he added.

In an unprecedented development in the country's political history, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday expressed strong "displeasure" over what it termed attempts by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "create two power centres" and "interfere in the state administration".

The 79-year-old Governor's actions "led to outrage" at the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers of all three allies - Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress - present.

Minority Affairs Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik informed media persons that the Cabinet has directed Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to personally visit Raj Bhavan on Tuesday itself and convey the MVA government's "intense sentiments" on the issue to the Governor's aides.

Kunte been asked to meet Koshyari's Secretaries and brief them on the rights and duties of the Governor as per the Constitution, he added.

The fast-paced political development came even as NCP President Sharad Pawar shared moments of bonhomie with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"The Governor seems to have forgotten that he is no longer the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, but the Governor of Maharashtra," Malik said without mincing words.

The provocation for the fresh war between the MVA government and the Raj Bhavan was the Governor's plan for a 3-day visit to Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts later this week.

Among his engagements are inaugurating two hostels - one each for boys and girls - funded and constructed by the state government, which are completed, but not yet handed over to the local university.

In the past too, the MVA government and the Governor have clashed on a number of issues, including nomination of members to the Maharashtra Legislature Council and opening of places of worship during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(With inputs from Agencies)