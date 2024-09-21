IPS Shivdeep Lande Resigns: Officer Played Key Role In Cracking Antilia Bomb Scare Case

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shivdeep Lande (47) resigned from IPS on September 19 |

Mumbai, September 20: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shivdeep Lande (47) resigned from IPS on Thursday (September 19). Lande is known for leading the ATS squad that cracked the Antilia bomb scare case in February-March 2021. The team under him also probed the murder of Mansukh Hiran, Thane's automobile accessories dealer in connection with the case.

He had recently taken charge as IG, Purnea. The officer resigned due to personal reasons and is awaiting government's nod on his decision.

Political observers in Bihar claimed that Lande's next move would be in the world of politics and that he would be joining hands with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj movement. However, there has been no official word or confirmation on this and remains a hearsay.

At the time of the case that made national headlines, Lande was on a inter-state deputation to his home state Maharashtra from 2016 to 2021. His cadre state was Bihar.

Shivdeep Lande was the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) in Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad). Lande is an electrical engineer by qualification and later went on to join the IPS.

The Antilia Case

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

The NIA, which has taken over the case from the ATS, named and claimed that former cop Sachin Waze, in conspiracy with the other accused, parked the explosives-laden SUV owned by businessman Mansukh Hiran.

When Hiran later said he would reveal the truth, the accused persons allegedly killed him, as per NIA.

Hiran, who said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.