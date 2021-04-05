IPL 2021: Permission has been given for Mumbai matches, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches would be going ahead in Mumbai as planned and there would be no hurdles.

His confirmation comes a day after it was announced that Maharashtra would be entering weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 pm to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The permission has been given for the matches with restrictions, the crowd would not be allowed to enter the stadiums. Whoever is participating in the IPL, would have to stay at one place in isolation. There can be no overcrowding, we have made this clear and on this basis, we have given the permission," Malik told ANI.

"There are many people demanding for vaccination, BCCI has also requested that the players be vaccinated. We also know that there are many people in Maharashtra who are at risk of being exposed to the virus. We also want the age limit to be reduced so that we can vaccinate, but unless the Central Government gives the permission, we cannot do so," he added.

On Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also confirmed that everything will go on as per schedule in the 14th edition of the IPL.