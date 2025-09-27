Not Out At 96! Mumbai's Oldest Puja, Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Continues Legacy Of Devotion & Community Spirit

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's 2024 look. |

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's humble beginnings can be traced back to 1930. Back then, it began as a small gathering of Bengalis. 96 years later, the oldest Durga Puja in Mumbai, now stands as a symbol of cultural pride and devotion. Like every year, they will continue to have an eco-friendly idol of clay and hay.

There will be a fashion show at the Pujo Hall on Maha Shashti, which falls on Sunday, September 28. Kumari Puja will take place on Maha Navami, October 1. There will be the Dhunuchi Naach on the same day in the evening. The Sindoor Utsav will be on Maha Dashami, October 2, followed by immersion of the idol at Girgaum Chowpatty.

"The Puja is not just a religious festival, but also a cultural showcase," says Chairperson Mitali Poddar. "Renowned artists from Kolkata perform alongside our youth, keeping alive the artistic and cultural heritage for future generations."

"Each year, we uphold tradition with an eco-friendly approach — our idols are crafted from natural clay and hay, ensuring sustainability and respect for the environment," she adds.

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's unflinching legacy of giving back to society continues. "Beyond celebrations, our philanthropic initiatives — including scholarships for underprivileged children and contributions of medical equipment to hospitals — ensure that the blessings of Maa Durga extend to society at large," mentions Mitali.

Bhog will be served to all devotees for three days, and thousands are expected to partake in the celebration. As Maa Durga arrives again to bless her devotees, it's time to dress up, hear the dhaak and enjoy the presence of family and friend at the religious gathering.

A pic of the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti idol and decor from 2023. |

The theme this year is Continuity of Kumbh — of Faith and Spirituality. "Just as the sacred Kumbh Mela brings together millions in a timeless journey of devotion, our Durga Puja too seeks to embody that same spirit of continuity — where faith, tradition, and community flow together like an eternal river, uniting generations in worship and togetherness," she explains. The theme translates beautifully in the decor, and the idol.

"100 children from underprivileged schools have been invited for darshan, along with gifts and food boxes. Senior citizens from the Dignity Foundation have been invited to enjoy the Saptami evening programme, with transport and dinner arranged for their comfort," informs President Susmita Mitra.

According to Susmita, for the comfort of the visitors, there will be air-conditioning in the main hall and coolers in the courtyard, demarcated pay-and-park areas for cars and comprehensive security measures across all areas.