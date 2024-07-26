Investigate Allegations About Illegal Reclamation Of Manori Creek: Environment Ministry To Coastal Regulatory Body | Manoj Ramakrishnan

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to look at complaints by environment and community groups about illegal reclamation in the Manori Creek.

In a letter to the Member Secretary, MCZMA, the ministry has referred to the letter from Mumbai-based Watchdog Foundation, which has said that the Maharashtra Maritime Board was using an outdated Coastal Regulation Zone approval obtained on August 9, 2019 from the state-level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority to illegally reclaim the creek for the the RORO (Roll On-Roll Off) jetty and allied facilities at Manori and Marve.

Watchdog Foundation had said that the CRZ approval required the construction to be carried out in accordance with the CRZ Notification of 2011 within a period of five years from the date of approval.The group said that dumpers have been dropping debris and rubble into the Manori Creek at the Manori end of the proposed Jetty, in clear violation of the provisions of the CRZ Notification of 2011.

The debris have covered mangroves which are classified as protected forests. They had demanded the revoking of the approval and prosecution of the e contractor and Maharashtra Maritime Board officials under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked MCZMA to look at the nature and extent of alleged violations and submit a reply to the applicant directly with a copy to this Ministry at an early date. The ministry has said that action under law may be taken in the event the allegations were found to be true.

Residents of the area have been opposing an earlier proposal to build a bridge across the creek. While the plan for the bridge has been abandoned, the current reclamation is for the RORO jetty.

However, residents are worried that the project will bring in builders who will grab some of the last open land in the city. They are also concerned about the hundreds of vehicles that could come to the area after the RORO jetty is operational. to Manori.