Mumbai: BMC's Marve-Manori Flyover Faces Local Resistance Over Ecological, Livelihood Concerns

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

To enhance connectivity, the BMC has proposed the construction of a flyover to connect Marve with Manori. However, the project has faced resistance from the local fishermen’s community. The civic body has solicited suggestions and objections, during which residents expressed concerns that the initiative could adversely impact the local ecology and traditional livelihoods of farmers and fishers in the Marve, Manori, and Gorai areas.

The proposal for construction of bridge

The BBMC has put forth a proposal for the construction of a bridge spanning the Manori creek. The proposed bridge is anticipated to be 410 meter in length, featuring three main pillars strategically positioned at intervals of 105 meter, 210 meter, and 105 meter. The structure is designed to have a clear height of 11 meter above sea level during high tide. To keep the local stakeholders informed, the civic body conducted a comprehensive presentation on the bridge project. This presentation was specifically directed towards the members of the local fishermen’s community residing in the Marve, Malvani, and Manori areas.

Impact of proposed bridge

Godfrey Pimenta, an activist said, “The impact of the proposed bridge, Ro-Ro Jetty, desalination plant was discussed in detail. A desalination plant was also proposed in the same area. We fear the proposed bridge will entail demolition of houses in Gaothans of Manori, Kulvem and Gorai since at present there is a single lane road. The BMC should first provide basic amenities like hospitals, schools, drinking water supply and good roads in these villages.”

However, a senior civic official said, “We invited suggestions and objections from the stakeholders. Their objections will be taken up by the higher authorities and will also inform Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA),” said a civic official.