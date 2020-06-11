Intensify drive against rain-borne diseases, Chahal tells his staff

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday directed officials to intensify the drive against monsoon-related diseases. Following instructions from the civic chief, a drive on the lines of "Chase the Virus", that was launched against coronavirus, will be initiated in all 24 BMC wards for monsoon illnesses.

"Spread of monsoon related diseases is a serious issue. We want to deal with it strategically. Hence we will be adopting "Chase the virus" kind of operation to check on the spread of monsoon related diseases too. Health camps will be organised across all 24 wards for this on holidays," Chahal said.

With the objective of keeping a check on diseases such as dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and leptospirosis, which are more prominent in the monsoon season, the civic body will be organising medical camps in all the 24 wards on holidays, especially in slum areas.

The decision was taken during a special video conference on Wednesday evening. Chahal himself reviewed pre-monsoon preparations over the past few days after visiting several spots. On Wednesday, he took feedback from officials and instructed them to deal with the issue of the spread of monsoon related diseases on a war footing.

The meeting was attended by all the Additional Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners of all 24 wards and other senior officers.

The civic body has last month launched a war cry against the coronavirus outbreak in dense slums and congested areas with a slogan "Chase the Virus" . The civic body organised multiple fever clinics in such areas through which many positive cases and their contacts were traced at an early stage.