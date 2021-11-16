Integrated bus terminus at Vashi to be ready by April 2023

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, on Tuesday, reviewed the work of the integrated bus terminus at Vashi and asked to expedite it and meet the deadlines.

The work on the terminus-cum-commercial complex was expected to start by 2019 but was postponed owing to the pandemic and the delay in clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). It finally started in February this year. The terminus is located 3.15 km from the boundary of Thane creek flamingo sanctuary and hence a clearance from the NBWL was required.

Deputy municipal commissioner Yogesh Kaduskar said the first slab of the terminus is over and the work is being expedited as per the orders. The project is expected to be ready by April 2023, he said. The total cost of the project is estimated to be about Rs 159 crore.

Bangar said the building of state-of-the-art terminus is coming up on the site of Vashi bus depot in front of Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha in Sector 9. The 21-storey structure on an area of 10,373 sq mt will have a bus terminus with 13 bus stops on the ground floor and a four-storey parking area with five electrical charging points. The high-rise spaces will also house shops, offices and restaurants.

During the inspection, the flooring steel work as well as the ongoing concretisation was checked by Bangar. He also instructed the engineering department to inspect the material testing laboratory and ensure that the quality of materials used and the work done is of good quality. The commissioner also suggested installing solar system on the shed of the bus stop to save electricity. A special order was also given to use safety equipment at all times for the workers there.

