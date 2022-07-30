'Insult to Marathi Manoos': Guv Koshyari's Gujarati-Rajasthani remark receives backlash

Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari | PTI

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari stoked controversy over his purported statement on Friday that if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave Mumbai and Thane, there won’t be money in Maharashtra and Mumbai will lose its identity as the financial capital of the country.

The Governor further claimed that the contribution of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis is remarkable in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country. Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP, Congress and Shinde camp have strongly criticised Koshyari. They were unanimous on one thing that they won’t tolerate an insult to Maharashtra.



Shiv Sena Mp Sanjay Raut challenged the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp to condemn the Governor’s statement as it was an insult to the Marathi Manoos and the Maharashtra.



‘’Sometimes I tell people that if Gujarati and Rajasthani leave, there will be no money left in Mumbai and Mumbai will not be the financial capital. Gujarati and Marwari communities have contributed a lot in the development of Mumbai and Thane,’’ said Koshyari at the function to name a local road square in Andheri West after late Smt Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari.



In a series of tweets the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came down heavily on Koshyari. ‘’Wake up Marathya (Marathi Manoos) wake up. The BJP Governor should reveal why he installed the slimy government after breaking Shiv Sena. The people from the disloyal group (Shinde camp) will not wake up. Maratha you have to wake up.’’



‘’Immediately after the BJP sponsored Chief Minister took over in Maharashtra insult of the Marathi Manoos and the Chhatrapati Shivaji had begun. If the group (Shinde camp), which deserted the party on the cause of self pride, is going keep quiet even after hearing this they don’t take the name of Shiv Sena. CM Shinde…at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard working people,’’ said Raut.

‘’In short, Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars. Even Morarji Desai did not insult 105 Marathi martyrs like this. Chief Minister Shinde...are you listening? Or is Maharashtra different? If you have a shred of self-respect, first ask for the Governor’s resignation.. How much are you learning before Delhi?he asked.



‘’What is that bush... What is that mountain... what river... And now... What is this Marathi man... A gross insult to Maharashtra! People who took 50 boxes (referring to alleged exchange of money after the rebellion in Shiv Sena) are now hiding in bushes and mountains... Jai Maharashtra,’’ he expressed in another tweet.



The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, whose proximity with the BJP is increasing ahead of the BMC elections, also criticised the Governor, asking him not to stick his nose in unwanted things. "This is the first warning."



MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande said, ‘’This is the first warning to the Governor, As the Governor who has come here, we respect him and his position. He should stay here with dignity. He should not engage in unnecessary things.’’ To a question whether he would speak to senior BJP leaders about the Governor’s controversial statement, especially amid bonhomie between BJP and MNS, he replied, ‘’The Governor is not of BJP, he is neutral, so we will tell him.’’



Another MNS leader, Anil Shidore said, "The continuous creation of wealth and the influx of capital are possible because of a society with an advanced vision, educated and skilled manpower, a great tradition of enlightenment and a political, cultural, and social environment with trade and industry. The Hon. Governor should know this history of Maharashtra.’’



NCP legislator Anil Mitkari targeted the Governor, saying that "Marathi Manoos from Maharashtra and Mumbai are efficient and capable. Many kingdoms are fed by the Marathi Manoos. We are honest people. You have insulted Marathi people, apologize to Maharashtra as soon as possible.’’

The state Congress general secretary, Sachin Sawant said, ‘’It is terrible that the Governor of a state defames the people of the same state. Keeping aside Gujarati and Rajasthani issues, he should be sent back immediately. During his reign, the status of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra have not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected.’’

The Shinde camp spokesperson, Deepak Kesarkar claimed that the Governor is a constitutional post and therefore the Centre should give instructions to him that he should not make such statements. ‘’Every community has a share in building Mumbai. However, Marathi people have a big share in it too. The Parsi community has a great contribution to the industrial development of Mumbai,’’ he said.



Kesarkar further stated that the MLAs from Shinde camp will meet the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after he completes his three day visit to various parts of Maharashtra. ‘’Governors should protect the sentiments of the state. I will appeal to the CM to convey the feelings of the Marathi people to the Central Government on the statement made by the Governor,’’ he added.



"Public life in the country is indicative of constitutional office holders sparing their words. However, some dignitaries seem keen to please their bosses in Delhi. There is no money in Mumbai because of people from abroad, Mumbai is standing on the hard work of the Marathi workers of the state," NCP chief Jayant Patil tweeted.