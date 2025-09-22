 IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In Accounting Lapses Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In Accounting Lapses Probe

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In Accounting Lapses Probe

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is recording the statement of former IndusInd Bank CFO Govinda Jain for nearby 1 and half hour in connection with the probe into alleged accounting lapses amounting to hundreds of crores.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Former IndusInd Bank CFO Govinda Jain being questioned by EOW officials in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is recording the statement of former IndusInd Bank CFO Govinda Jain for nearby 1 and half hour in connection with the probe into alleged accounting lapses amounting to hundreds of crores.

Accounting Lapses Detected

The lapses were first detected in the bank’s derivatives portfolio and were later found to have extended to its microfinance business as well. The revelations triggered the resignations of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana in April 2025.

Statements of Bank Employees

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

So far, EOW officials have recorded the statements of 7–8 bank employees. Following this, summons were issued to ex-CEO Kathpalia, ex-Deputy CEO Khurana, and ex-CFO Jain.

Sources confirmed that while Khurana and Kathpali are expected to appear before EOW tomorrow, Jain is currently being questioned and again he will come on Thursday, Said EOW official told to FPJ.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case
article-image

Whistleblower Allegations

Earlier, Jain had alleged treasury-related irregularities of over ₹1900 crore spanning more than a decade. In a letter dated August 26 to the Prime Minister’s Office, he claimed that serious irregularities were ongoing in the bank’s treasury operations for years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...