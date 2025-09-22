IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In Accounting Lapses Probe

Former IndusInd Bank CFO Govinda Jain being questioned by EOW officials in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is recording the statement of former IndusInd Bank CFO Govinda Jain for nearby 1 and half hour in connection with the probe into alleged accounting lapses amounting to hundreds of crores.

Accounting Lapses Detected

The lapses were first detected in the bank’s derivatives portfolio and were later found to have extended to its microfinance business as well. The revelations triggered the resignations of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana in April 2025.

Statements of Bank Employees

So far, EOW officials have recorded the statements of 7–8 bank employees. Following this, summons were issued to ex-CEO Kathpalia, ex-Deputy CEO Khurana, and ex-CFO Jain.

Sources confirmed that while Khurana and Kathpali are expected to appear before EOW tomorrow, Jain is currently being questioned and again he will come on Thursday, Said EOW official told to FPJ.

Whistleblower Allegations

Earlier, Jain had alleged treasury-related irregularities of over ₹1900 crore spanning more than a decade. In a letter dated August 26 to the Prime Minister’s Office, he claimed that serious irregularities were ongoing in the bank’s treasury operations for years.

