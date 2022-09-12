e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndia's $23 bn used-car market to double in 5 years

India's $23 bn used-car market to double in 5 years

CH UnnikrishnanUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Bringing the phygital model alive for the used car market, the first carandbike store was launched in Delhi-NCR Region | carandbike

The Indian used-car market, which was valued at US $23 billion in FY22, is projected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% to double by FY27, according to the Indian Blue Book (IBB) car&bike report 2022 that was unveiled in Mumbai.

According to the report, the leading factors that will contribute to this growth of the used-car market in the next five years are a growing middle class and a young population; growing disposable incomes; technology-driven transparency, convenience and simplicity of transactions; increased availability of certified used cars; decrease in the average tenure of ownership for cars and two-wheelers due to larger disposable incomes and launches of new models within shorter time frames; dealer trade-in bonuses and buyback assurances.

"With the changed business landscape following the pandemic, there is a clear preference for used cars among consumers across the country," said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice, India's leading pre-owned car trading firm.

"Used cars, which were once considered a compromise, are now making their way into the consideration set of consumers when they think about purchasing a car,” Pandey added. “There is no reason our industry cannot achieve double-digit growth for many years to come.”

India’s used-vehicle industry is transitioning from an unorganised setup — where transactions happen via roadside mechanics, small brokers and between car owners — to an organised system with more players entering the market.

Growth is also expected to be driven by the emergence of organized online and phygital used car platforms amid a surge in demand for personal mobility because of the pandemic and favourable government support.

Number Game:

1:4 – Ratio of Used to New Cars

Rs 4.5 Lakh – Average price of a used car

20% – Organised market play

45% -- Unorganised market play

35% -- C2C market play

4 years— Average age of used cars

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Motormen of Central Railway saved 12 lives on railway track in last five months

Mumbai: Alert Motormen of Central Railway saved 12 lives on railway track in last five months

Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff, to meet Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday

Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff, to meet Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

Infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus, few express trains to be partially cancelled on...

Infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus, few express trains to be partially cancelled on...