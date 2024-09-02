Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details

Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for a new broad gauge rail line connecting Nashik and Dahanu. | Representational Image

In view of the huge demand from passengers travelling to Northern parts of India for the upcoming festival season, Railways have decided to run Festival Special Trains for 28 trips during the Diwali & Chhat festivals to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips)

01053 Weekly Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Wednesday 30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024 and arrive Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01054 Weekly Special will depart Banaras at 20.30 hrs on Thursday 31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

Composition: 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches).

LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips)

01009 Bi-weekly Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Monday and Saturday 26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024 & 04.11.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 17.00 hrs next day. (4 trips)

01010 Bi-weekly Special will depart Danapur at 18.15 hrs every Tuesday and Sunday 27.10.2024, 29.10.2024, 03.11.2024 & 05.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (4 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches).

LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips)

01043 Weekly special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Thursday 31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024 and will arrive Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01044 Weekly special will depart Samastipur at 23.20 hrs on Friday from 01.11.2024 & 08.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.40 hrs third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches).

LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special (4 trips)

01045 Weekly Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Tuesday 29.10.2024 & 05.11.2024 and will arrive Prayagraj at 11.20 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01046 AC Weekly Special will depart Prayagraj at 18.50 hrs on Wednesday 30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.05 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Shankargarh.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van (18 ICF Coaches).

LTT-Gorakhpur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips)

01123 Bi-weekly Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Friday and Sunday 25.10.2024, 27.10.2024, 01.11.2024 & 03.11.2024 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 18.55 hrs next day. (4 trips)

01124 Bi-weekly Special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs on Saturday and Monday 26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024 & 04.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs third day. (4 trips)

Halts: Thane Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van (18 ICF Coaches).

Reservation: Bookings for trips of Festival Special Train Nos. 01053, 01009, 01043, 01045 and 01123 on special charges will open on 05.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.