 Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Railways will extend the periodicity of special trains running between LTT Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Extended Service: LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains Now Running for 8 More Trips | Representational Image

Mumbai: Railways will extend the periodicity of special trains running between LTT Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers as under:

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Specials (8 trips)

05558 LTT Mumbai-Raxaul special notified to run upto 29.08.2024 on every Thursday is now extended to run till 26.09.2024. (4 trips)

05557 Raxaul-LTT Mumbai special notified to run upto 27.08.2024 on every Tuesday is now extended to run till 24.09.2024. (4 trips)

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 05557 on special charges will open on 02.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.

