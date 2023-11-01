 Indian Railways Announces Revised Composition For LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express; Changes To Take Place From March 2024
Kamal Mishra
The Indian Railways has announced a significant change in the composition of the LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express, a popular long-distance train service that connects Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Ernakulam in Kerala.

Effective from March 2, 2024, the 12223 LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express departing from LTT will see modifications in its coach arrangement. The revised composition will now consist of One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, One General Second Class including one Guard’s Brake Van, one AC Pantry Car, and one Generator Van. This results in a total of 20 LHB Coaches.

Similarly, the 12224 Ernakulam-LTT Duronto Express, departing from Ernakulam, will also adopt the new composition starting from March 3, 2024.

Changes made to improve passenger comfort

This change is expected to enhance passenger comfort and accommodate a greater number of travelers. Passengers holding wait-listed tickets are advised to verify the status of their reservations before commencing their journey.

According to a senior officer of the Central Railways, the alteration in the train's composition aims to provide an improved travel experience and convenience for passengers on the LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express route.

"For precise information regarding the train's schedule and halts, passengers are encouraged to visit the official Indian Railways website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app for real-time updates," said an official.

