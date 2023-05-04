Indian Coast Guard carries out successful medical evacuation of 55-year-old Russian national; admitted for care at govt hospital

Indian Coast Guard carries out successful medical evacuation of 55-year-old Russian national | FPJ

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a successful medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a 55-year-old Russian national crew onboard MT Torgovy Bridge, a Liberian Flag vessel on voyage from Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia to Suez, Egypt. The operation was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), Mumbai. The patient is presently recuperating at a government hospital.



According to the ICG officials, MRCC, Mumbai at about 2 pm on Tuesday, received a request for medical evacuation from MT Torgovy. When the ship was about 300 nautical miles from nearest land, a crew member, identified as Mr Petrov Viktor, was reported critically ill and unconscious by the master and required urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications.

"As per the initial information, Mr Viktor was having respiratory issues. Considering the criticality of the patient and on receipt of further inputs on his condition, medical advice through ICG Medical Officer was provided to the ship. Further Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) Kavaratti was also activated to facilitate disembarkation of the patient and safe transportation to the local hospital at Kavaratti," said an ICG official.



Meanwhile MT Torgovy Bridge was directed to proceed with best speed for the designated rendezvous position off Kavaratti. The ship reached off Kavaratti on Wednesday and the patient was safely disembarked at about 2.10 pm. The patient was thereafter shifted to the ICU of a government hospital at Kavaratti for further medical management.



"The prompt and professional coordination and execution of MEDEVAC by the ICG resulted in providing timely medical intervention to the critically ill crew member of the ship and enabled continuation of the voyage of MT Torgovy Bridge to its next Port of Call," the official said.