Indian Navy successfully tests sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off Odisha coast

The Indian Navy and DRDO on Saturday successfully conducted the maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21.
The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)