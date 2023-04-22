 Indian Navy successfully tests sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off Odisha coast
Indian Navy successfully tests sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off Odisha coast

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
The Indian Navy and DRDO on Saturday successfully conducted the maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21.

The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

More details to follow...

