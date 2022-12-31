DRDO day & AMC establishment day mark the celebration of strides made in Indian defence

Representative Image | RMO India/ Twitter

DRDO Day is celebrated on the 1st of January every year in India. It marks the establishment of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which is a premier research and development organization in India that works under the Ministry of Defense. The organization was established in 1958 with the goal of providing research and development support to the Indian military.

On this day, the DRDO conducts various events and activities to showcase its achievements and contributions to the defense of India. These events may include exhibitions of the latest defense technologies, seminars and conferences, and other activities that highlight the work of the organization.

The AMC establishment day

The Army Medical Corps (AMC) is an important part of the Indian Army, responsible for providing medical care to the soldiers and their families. The AMC was established on the 1st of January, 1764, and its establishment is also celebrated on this day.

The AMC conducts various events and activities on this day to mark the occasion, including medical camps and blood donation drives. The AMC also honors its members who have made significant contributions to the organization and the medical care of the soldiers.

Importance of the day

The celebration of DRDO Day and AMC Establishment Day is an important occasion for India, as it recognizes the contributions of these organizations to the defense and well-being of the country. It is a time to pay tribute to the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of India, and to reaffirm our commitment to building a strong and resilient defense system.