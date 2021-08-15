India will have to bow before China if dependence on it increases: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reiterated his call for swadeshi, saying that the country would have to reduce its dependence on China. Being ‘swadeshi’ means doing business “on our terms and conditions”, Mohan Bhagwat said. “The job of the government has to be to support and encourage industries. The government should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country,” he said.

In his address after flag-hoisting at the school in Dadar, Bhagwat said, “We use the internet and technology which does not originally come from India. No matter how much we shout about China, everything on your phone comes from China. As long as there is dependence on China, we will have to bow down to China.”

He also made a strong case for decentralised production, as it would help India’s economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities. “Controlled consumerism” was necessary to ensure there was no exploitation of natural resources, Bhagwat said.

“Our focus should be on research and development. We have to have the product in the village. The way steel is made in our country is hard to find anywhere else. The more productive people are, the more progress will be made. Corporate has had a major impact on domestic production. We have not rejected technologies; we have embraced it in our own way. We have used human-centric technology,” said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat said many thought they would die because of the coronavirus infection. “But vaccination has been launched and now everyone is safe,” he noted.

“The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back,” the RSS chief said.

“We will be happy when we consider everybody’s welfare. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength,” he added.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:00 PM IST