Watch Video: Swadeshi means 'self-reliance' and 'non-violence', says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during Independence Day 2021 address in Mumbai

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that our country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be.

"Swadeshi doesn't mean leaving everything. International trade will continue but on our terms. For that,we'll have to be self-reliant. Self-reliance generates employment. Otherwise, our jobs go away, giving way to violence. So, Swadeshi means self-reliance and non-violence," he said.

"We use internet and technology. We don't have its actual technology&get it from outside. We might speak on China and call for boycott but where does everything on your mobile come from? If dependency on China increases, we'll have to bow before them," Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

"A free country has to be self-dependent, the more self-dependent we are, the more secure we will be. All other aspects depend on economic security," the RSS chief said.

Remembering the people who lost their lives for the independence of the nation, he said, "The great men who fought the battles give inspiration, they should be remembered today. On August 15, 1947, we became independent to live our lives." On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Bhagwat earlier today said that decentralised production will help India's economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

A "controlled consumerism" is necessary to ensure there is no exploitation of natural resources, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, the RSS chief said.

"We will be happy when we consider the welfare of all. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength," Bhagwat said.

"The job of the government has to be to support and encourage industries. The government should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country," he said.

Production needs to be people-centric, Bhagwat said. The focus should be on research and development, MSMEs and cooperation sectors, he added.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:55 PM IST