Days after Gadkari's letter, Ajit Pawar says will ascertain facts as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray insists on quality works

Days after Union Minister of Roads & Transport Nitin Gadkari’s explosive letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Shiv Sena’s elected representatives and workers of obstructing national highway works in Maharashtra, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the accusations need to be checked.

‘’I read the news yesterday. It needs to be ascertained. I have been working in the politics and social sector for the last three decades. I have always said that this is public money which should be good work. The quality of work should be well maintained. If that quality is not maintained properly, then action should be taken against the concerned contractor,” said Pawar after the flag hoisting ceremony at Pune.

Pawar hailed Thackeray’s style of functioning saying that he insists on the quality of the work. "Now Nitin Gadkari has written a letter directly to the Chief Minister. I have been working with the Chief Minister now for over one and half years and I have seen during many inaugurations and groundbreaking functions CM makes a strong case for the quality of work. CM will certainly look into the issues raised by Gadkari in his letter and ascertain the situation. This will be helpful to know the exact situation at the ground level,’’ he said. DCM hoped that the activists, officer bearers of various parties and citizens should not obstruct the development works.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal-Washim Bhavana Gawali in her reaction to Gadkari’s letter bomb said the union minister was misled by some people adding that she will meet him and tell all facts as it is relating to the national highway works. ‘’In case of construction of the bridge, there is a court case. In another case, the road is caved in. The work is of inferior quality. I expect the union minister will conduct a probe into such cases,’’ she noted.

Gawali broke the silence as Gadkari without naming her had claimed it will be difficult due to obstructions to continue the national highway works in Washim district. ‘’Our ministry is now seriously considering this. If these works are finalized in the condition they are in, the highways and roads will be dangerous for transportation. The number of accidents will increase and so will the public dissatisfaction,’’ warned Gadkari.

However, Gawali said "When Gadkari visited the Washim district, he had promised help for the railway flyover and assured funds for the same. I had briefed the minister about it. I will personally meet to explain to him the factual position.’’

Thackeray has already directed the state Director General of Police to inquire into the observations made by Gadkari in his letter.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:29 PM IST