Mumbai: City delays inauguration of restored heritage tram amid Covid-19 scare

Mumbai: The ambitious launch of the historic tram that was scheduled to be displayed in a public garden in South Mumbai this week has been deferred as Coronavirus scare grips the city. Following the state government’s advisory to avoid mass gathering and the lockdown till March 31, the inauguration of the project has been cancelled until further notice.

“The revival of trams in the city, that was scheduled to be launched this week, has been cancelled following government’s advisory to avoid mass gathering. This is in public interest and we respect it. Once things are back on track, we will re-introduce trams in South Mumbai,” said Chand Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba).

Expected to become a tourist attraction, the revival of trams in Mumbai will mean the historic trams will be displayed at Bhatia Baug area, near the CSTM railway station where it was.

The civic authorities initially had plans to auction the tram, however, some of the officials suggested that a feasibility test can be conducted to see if tram service can we started on selected routes in south Mumbai during weekends. However, the civic body found that it is not feasible to start trams on busy and crowded roads in South Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration had handed over the coaches, that were kept outside Anik Depot BEST museum to the BMC for restoration last year. It took a few months for the private firm appointed to restore them. The civic body had allocated Rs 15.73 lakh from its budget for this.

The tram was to be restored to run on a selected route in South-Mumbai from Kala Ghoda to Electric House was operational between 1874 and 1907 in Kolkata. In 1993, two coaches were brought to Mumbai and kept at the BEST museum.