In Pics: Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from Serum Institute

Health department staffers of the BMC brought the vaccines from neighbouring Pune under the security of two police vehicles, it said.

"The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel," it stated.

The civic body has also created a centralised cold storage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg.

Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have so far registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials.

Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a release on Tuesday.

A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five personnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.