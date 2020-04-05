In Pics: How Mumbaikars responded to PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minutes appeal

Scores of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

Here are the following pictures how Mumbai lighted lamps and candles during the 9 minutes act.