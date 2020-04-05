Lord of Light? PM Modi's strikes a pose as he lights a lamp in darkness - see pics

Scores of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

Well, some people even played religious songs in the background while lighting their diyas. Undoubtedly the entire country seems to have come together to show their solidarity in the battle against the deadly virus.

From common man, politicians, cricketers, to Bollywood stars - we have seen all come together lighting their lamps with their family.

Now, we have the PM himself lighting a lamp to show solidarity. On Sunday, as he light the lamp, Modi tweeted, "शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा । शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥"