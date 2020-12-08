In Photos: From undisrupted public transport to closed Dadar market – How Mumbai supported Bharat Bandh

Hundreds of farmers continue to protest in and around Delhi as talks with the Centre continue over the recently passed Farm Acts. As the protests enter their 13th day, the farmers remain undaunted by the ongoing cold wave and remain camped along the borders of Delhi.

Against this backdrop, various farm groups have given a call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. It has received widespread support from many opposition parties including the ruling Maha Aghadi Government in Maharashtra.

The call to action of Bharat Bandh by agitating farmers received mixed support in Mumbai. One of the main markets in the city in Dadar was closed amidst the strike.

In addition to this, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association also supported the Bandh. However, public transport and emergency services remained uninterrupted during the strike in Mumbai.

Have a look at photos from different parts of Mumbai: