Stern action against forceful closure of shops during Bharat Bandh: Mumbai Police

In the light of 'Bharat bandh' called on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police have warned citizens of strict action against those who try to forcefully shut shops and establishment. Moreover, there will be additional bandobast across the city on Tuesday to tackle any untoward incidents, said the Mumbai Police.

To maintain law and order in the city, an additional force of 600 cops have been deployed along with 9 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), said Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP S Chaitanya.

"We will conduct street patrolling from Tuesday morning. Forcefully shutting of establishments is illegal and we will take strict action against those who found forcing people to shut their shops," he added.

Tuesday's bandh has been called against the three recent farm laws, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Ammendment) Act 2020 and The Farmers Produce Trade ans Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020.