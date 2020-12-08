Mumbai's Dabbawalas support Bharat Bandh, Dadar market closed

All the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) remained closed in many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in support of the Bharat Bandh today.

Though few wholesale markets remained shut, retail vegetable markets and local vendors were seen in Mumbai, besides public service bus services, taxies, auto-rickshaws, aggregator cabs, a few heavy vehicles carrying essential items, and others providing items of daily use.

The emergency services were not at all impacted by the bandh in Mumbai.

The public transport services in Mumbai, including suburban trains and buses, and in other parts of Maharashtra largely remained unaffected on Tuesday morning despite various organisations supporting the Bharat Bandh for the repeal of the Centre's Agri laws, officials said.

Services of local trains as well as out-station trains remained unaffected until now, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Central Railway.

Leaders of taxi and autorickshaw unions told PTI that their services in Mumbai remained normal.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which operates a fleet of buses in Mumbai and metropolitan region, said almost 85% of the scheduled buses plied on roads.

(With inputs from agencies)