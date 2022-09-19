In bid to win trust of project proponents, Maharashtra govt to lift stay on 183 industrial plots allotted after June 1 | File

Amid the ongoing Vedanta Foxconn saga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the industry department to vacate stay on 183 land allotments to various industrial projects that were earlier cleared after June 1. Of the 191 industrial land allotments, 183 were allotted after June 1 and the Shinde Fadnavis government had asked the industry department to hold a review in order to check that the stipulated norms were followed while clearing those land allotments by the land clearance committee of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

As reported by the Free Press Journal, those 183 plots were cleared up to August 25 and thereafter MIDC received proposals through e-bidding for another 343 plots. With CM’s directives, these plots are expected to be cleared to avoid a trust deficit between the state government and the project proponents, especially in the wake of the Vedanta Foxconn fiasco.

A total of 526 plots were spread over 2,402.5 acres (961 hectares) with a proposed investment of Rs 27,000 crore and 61,000 jobs.

Shinde has reiterated the state government’s commitment to facilitate investments and project developments in a hassle-free manner. He has made it clear that major investment proposals are in the pipeline and they will be cleared on a priority basis.

