Impossible to give accommodation to frontline workers from outside Mumbai, Govt tells Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court was on Friday informed that it would be impossible for the Maharashtra government to provide accommodation in Mumbai to the persons engaged in essential services, who come daily to the city from neighboring districts such as Palghar, Thane etc, during the lockdown.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed was told that it would be impractical to suggest that such essential service providers could be given accommodation in the city, till the lockdown is lifted.

The submission was made by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade, who was opposing a petition filed by a resident of Palghar demanding accommodation go such essential service providers, at least till normalcy is resumed.

The reason for such a demand was that the petition claimed that the front liners, who travel to Mumbai on a daily basis, to work in the coronavirus affected areas and are getting infected. The plea claimed that these front liners are becoming the carriers of the virus and are transmitting it to residents of Palghar, Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai etc and nearby areas, where they live.

While referring to the prayers made in the petition, Kakade said that the petitioners have put forth a very impractical request to provide temporary accommodation to frontliners. "It also seeks that if accommodation isn't provided then these essential service providers must be restrained from going to Mumbai. This is an impractical and impossible demand," Kakade argued.

Having heard the contentions, CJ Datta said, "We have taken note of the submission advanced by the government that the Petitioner’s suggestion is not practicable and, therefore, does not merit consideration. Thus, we call upon the state to file its counter affidavit spelling out reasons why it is impossible."

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing till May 20.