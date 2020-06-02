IMD predicts Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Mumbai on June 3: Here's all you need to know about the cyclonic storm

The India Metereological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone Nisarga has headed for the Maharashtra coast, and is going to make landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai.

Cyclone Nisarga's path:

The deep depression is currently 550 kilometre south-southwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra and 800 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. "Depression over east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4degN and longitude 71.2degE about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat," the IMD added.

Wind speed:

The IMD has said that when it becomes a severe cyclonic storm, Nisarga will be packing in a wind speed of 105-115 kmph, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour on June 3. “It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till noon of June 2 Noon and then re-curve north-north-eastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 03rd June,” IMD said.

Warning to fishermen:

IMD also advised , "fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours; east-central Arabian Sea and along with off Karnataka-Goa coasts till June 3 east-central the Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast and the northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during June 3-4."

Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with Home Minister Shah over preparedness for Cyclone Nisarga:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on June 1, over Cyclone Nisarga which will reach the west coast of the state on June 3. In the meeting, held through video conferencing, the preparations made by the state government to tackle the cyclone were reviewed. Thackeray said that alert has been issued to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.