Illegal Surrogacy Network Busted In Mumbai, 3 Women Booked

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered an FIR against three women for allegedly carrying out an illegal surrogacy process. The accused have been identified as Sunoti Belele, 44, Sangita Bagul, and Seema Vinzarat, 29. They were detained at Mumbai airport by immigration officials when they arrived from Bangkok on an IndiGo flight on Saturday.

The police said Vinzarat, a resident of Thane West, donated eggs illegally in Bangkok through the other two accused women. The three have been booked under Sections 336(2) (forgery) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the FIR, on January 16 at around 2pm, when Belele (a resident of Kalyan East) and Vinzarat arrived and submitted their passports and boarding passes, officials questioned them about the purpose of their visit to Bangkok.

When they failed to give satisfactory answers, the officers grew suspicious and alerted their seniors. Subsequently, the wing incharge initiated an inquiry. The investigation revealed that Belele had been working as an agent in the IVF (in vitro fertilisation) sector since 2024. She allegedly started an entity called Elite Care in Thane along with Bagul.

The duo allegedly provided egg donors and surrogate mothers to various fertility centres in India and abroad and earned large sums of money. Further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly provided single women to these centres by preparing forged documents. As per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, a surrogate woman must be married and have at least one child.

