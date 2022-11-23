IIT: One Gokhale bridge lane can be opened for LMVs

Gokhale bridge | FPJ

Mumbai: After Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT) has also suggested temporarily reopening one lane on Gokhale bridge in Andheri for pedestrians and light-motor vehicles after carrying out certain repairs.

IIT-Bombay submitted its report to the BMC on Tuesday evening. The crucial east-west connector in Andheri has been for vehicular and pedestrian movement since Nov 7.

The VJTI in its report had suggested a few remedial measures before reopening the bridge to light vehicles. The BMC had then contacted IIT for a second opinion.

Even as sources in the BMC’s bridges department confirmed the report, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale said he hasn’t seen it yet.

As per civic officials, VJTI’s earlier report had suggested reinstating temporary support to the bridge wherever it had been removed. The BMC will also have to repair the exposed portion of the girders and deck slab that have been corroded. Besides, the civic body will have to install height-restriction barriers on both sides of the bridge to prevent goods vehicles from entering. Moreover, the speed restriction needs to be maintained at 20 kmph.

At a high level meeting at Mantralaya on Nov 11, a decision to consult technical experts was taken.