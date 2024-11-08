IIT Bombay Superintendent Defrauded Of Rs 4.09 Lakh By Online Scammers

IIT Bombay Superintendent Scammed Of Rs 4.09 Lakh | Representative Image

A senior technical superintendent at IIT-Bombay recently lost Rs 4.09 lakh in an online fraud. According to the FIR, Gajendra Kumar Verma, 41, received a call from an unknown number on October 29. The caller claimed to be from the credit card department of the State Bank of India and told him that a transaction of Rs. lakh had been made through his Canara Bank credit card. Verma told him that he did not possess a credit card or an account at Canara Bank. The fraudster told him that a police complaint would soon be filed.

Half an hour later, he received a message on WhatsApp, then a video call from the same number. The fraudster told him that black money transactions had been made using his credit card. They further claimed that the card had been issued by Canara Bank and that the manager had been arrested.

The fraudster requested Verma’s bank and Aadhaar details. The fraudster later requested Verma to transfer various amounts for ‘account Rs4,09,541 in multiple transactions to accounts in State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. ‘When he shared the incident with friends, they alerted him that it was a scam, prompting him to approach the police.

Young doctor loses I6L A 25-year-old doctor also fell prey to digital scammers who told her that a parcel from her containing drugs destined for Taiwan had been intercepted. One of the scammers spoke to the doctor over a video call wearing a police uniform with the logo of the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell.

The complainant received a phone call on September 14 from a person claiming to be from a courier company. The caller claimed that a parcel containing five passports, five ATM cards, clothes, one laptop, $5,000 in cash, and 200 grams of drugs had been intercepted at customs.

The scammers then induced her to pay Rs6 lakh in five transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts. Teacher loses I3L A BMC school teacher, Neelam Abhire, 55, received a message to update her bank KYC. After clicking on the link in the message, she became a victim of cyber fraud, and Rs3,01,900 was fraudulently withdrawn from her account.