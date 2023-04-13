IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

Mumbai: According to a special SC/ST court, the IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri has been given extended police custody till Saturday, April 15. Khatri was detained in relation to the suicide of his classmate Darshan Solanki on April 9. After his custody was terminated today, he was presented in court.
The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.
