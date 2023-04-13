 IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

A special SC/ST court grants extended custody of IIT Bombay student Armaan Khatri to police till Saturday, April 15.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay suicide | Representative image

Mumbai: According to a special SC/ST court, the IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri has been given extended police custody till Saturday, April 15. Khatri was detained in relation to the suicide of his classmate Darshan Solanki on April 9. After his custody was terminated today, he was presented in court.

The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

Read Also
IIT suicide case: ‘Cutter’ seized from accused; cops likely to seek extension for remand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

Nagpur: Minor boy attacked by pack of stray dogs; video surfaces

Nagpur: Minor boy attacked by pack of stray dogs; video surfaces

Hiranandani launches premium residential project in Panvel; to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Hiranandani launches premium residential project in Panvel; to invest Rs 1,000 crore

WATCH: Unseasonal rain causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; Western Express Highway, JVLR flooded

WATCH: Unseasonal rain causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; Western Express Highway, JVLR flooded

'Ajit Pawar's future is bright with NCP, he will not join BJP,' says Sanjay Raut

'Ajit Pawar's future is bright with NCP, he will not join BJP,' says Sanjay Raut