IIT Bombay student develops platform to ensure ambulances arrive in 15 mins

Aditya Makkar, a 20-year-old student from IIT Bombay, developed a platform HelpNow to facilitate quick ambulance service across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Though it was launched on May 1, 2019 (Maharashtra Divas), the initiative came to the rescue of those who were infected with COVID-19 or suffered a heart attack amidst the lockdown.

“We recently recorded 5,000 calls in just one week,” said Makkar, referring to the rise in the number of cases in the city. He explained, "We have developed a software system and have a team of respondents who attend calls on the helpline numbers. Respondents, on receiving a call, track the location of available ambulances in a nearby area and call the driver of that particular vehicle. They also give him the patient's contact details for further coordination."

There are 24 respondents attending calls on the helpline numbers, working in three shifts round the clock. Ten others are drivers and healthcare workers. Makkar informed, "As the number of calls have increased due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, eight people are attending the calls at any hour of the day. Earlier, only one person was deployed to attend the calls."

Interestingly, the HelpNow platform has four vehicles in its fleet and 24 new ambulances will be added by next week. Moreover, to reduce the arrival timing of these ambulances, it has tied up with 347 ambulances of private service providers via a GPS system. In addition, they have identified places that are more vulnerable and are reporting COVID-19 positive cases, like Dharavi. If any one reaches out to them, an ambulance can be promptly made available. Makkar claims, "Before the lockdown, the average ambulance time was 23 minutes, as compared to the average timing of government ambulances, which takes one to two hours. Moreover, during the lockdown, with less traffic, the arrival timing has reduced to 15 minutes."

Considering the quick service provided by this young team, the Mumbai and Thane Commissioner of Police approached them recently and empanelled HelpNow on their police helpline number 100. Makkar said, "We are providing free ambulance service to the police and the needy. Other patients are charged a minimum price depending on the kilometres. Like, for instance, if a driver is travelling from Thane to South Mumbai, the patient will be charged accordingly. Every ambulance has an oxygen cylinder equipped machine and a healthcare worker dressed in PPE suit for assistance."

Talking about how he thought of this concept, he replied, "My father had suffered a cardiac arrest when I was living in Delhi in year 2017. When we called for an ambulance, it did not reach on time. Without wasting any more time, we took him to the hospital in our own vehicle. Not knowing what is in store, when I shifted to IIT Bombay, one of my batchmates shared an idea of converting cars into a stretcher transport vehicle. He wanted to fit a patient in a car that we ordinarily use to travel to office or any other place. After doing a lot of analysis and experiments, we launched the platform on May 1, 2019 (Maharashtra Day). Now, it is really helping us to serve efficiently, as we have fixed the system accurately." To make the mission successful, IIT alumni have contributed in this initiative. Besides, it is also seeking funds from a crowdfunding platform keeto.org. For HelpNow’s 24x7 sanitised ambulances, one can call on 8899889952.