IIT Bombay phase-1 placements get highest offers from national, foreign companies

Mumbai: In the phase 1 of its placement season, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured 973 selections from 310 companies. The phase 1 of placements which began virtually from December 1 and extended till December 15 witnessed highest number of offers rolled out by the engineering and technology sector.

Considering all recruiting organisations at IIT Bombay, the average CTC package this year has been Rs 18.40 lakh per annum. The highest domestic CTC package has been Rs 64 lacs per annum while, the highest international CTC has been EURO 1.57 lakh.

A total of 58 international offers were received from different countries such as USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Around two Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) issued five offers in the first phase of placements this year.

Out of 973 selections, 152 are pre-placement offers and 821 are campus placement offers. The institute stated, "The placement office has focused on connecting with growing start-ups and industry with diverse roles to tackle the market slowdown."